All boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship. The local competition will be held Jan. 28 at 12 p.m. at the St. Michael-St. Peter Parish Center, 4782 West Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse.

The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district, and state competitions. International champions are announced by the Knights of Columbus headquarters based on scores from the state-level competitions. All boys and girls will compete in their respective age and gender divisions. Since its beginning in 1972, over 2.5 million youths have participated in the contest.

All contestants on the local level are recognized for their participation. Participants are required to furnish proof of age (birth certificate) and written parental consent. For entry forms or additional information, contact Steve Kelly at Racquetsteve@gmail.com.

Boys and girls from the local contest, aged 9 to 14, will be named local champions of the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship, and will have earned the right to compete at the district level, which will be held Feb. 10.

