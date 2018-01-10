Obituary: Sister Rose Ann (Rose Anthony) Renna, OSF

Sister Rose Ann Renna, OSF, went home to God on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Francis House in Syracuse, New York.

Sister was born in Jersey City, New Jersey to Ralph and Adeline (Carbone) Renna. She was 80 years old and had been a Sister of St. Francis for 62 years.

She received a bachelor’s degree in Education from State University of New York at Oswego, a master’s in Liturgical Music from Catholic University of America and a master’s in Nursing from Catholic University of America.

Her early years in ministry found her teaching in schools in Syracuse and Utica, New York as well as Camden and Hoboken, New Jersey. Sister Rose Ann was a nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Utica and St. Joseph Hospital in Syracuse.

While at St. Joseph Hospital she was the Assistant Director of Nurses and Vice President for Ethics and Mission Effectiveness and later Vice President for Mission Services. Sister also used her talents in nursing to be a part time faculty member at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, NY.

Her musical talents found her as the Director of Music for the Syracuse Diocese and the organist at the former St. Anthony Motherhouse of the Sisters of St. Francis, as well as Accompanist for the Hospice Harmony Singers.

Her Leadership skills were tapped when she was elected a General Councilor on the Leadership Team of the Sisters of St. Francis.

Sister will be remembered for her heartwarming smile, gentleness, musical talent, friendliness, encouraging manner, teaching skills and her compassion for others.

Sister was pre-deceased by her parents. She is survived by two sisters, Toni (Michael) Gallo and Kathy (Elio) Cettina, several nephews, grand nephews, a niece, and the Sisters of St. Francis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 7 p.m. at the Franciscan Villa Chapel, 6900 Buckley Road, Syracuse. Calling hours will be from 3:30 to 6:30 pm in the Chapel January 11, 2018. Burial in Assumption Cemetery will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities, Mission Advancement Office, 6900 Buckley Rd., Syracuse, N.Y. 13212 or Francis House, 108 Michaels Ave., Syracuse, N.Y. 13208.

Please follow and like us: