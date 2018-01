New in 2018, St. Joseph-St. Patrick Church in Utica will have a special Mass the first Tuesday of every month.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the church at 702 Columbia St. will be the Healing Mass for the Unity of Family. Following the Mass will be music and prayer with Mary the Mother of God as the intercessory for family healing led by Father Anthony P. LaFache.

Please follow and like us: