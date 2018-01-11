Cathedral develops new logo

Submitted by Dan Hurley, volunteer at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception has developed a new logo as it continues to celebrate its magnificent restoration and its special role as the seat of the diocese and the bishop’s church.

“The restoration of the Cathedral has given us a magnificent opportunity to showcase our Church home and promote it to those who are looking for a parish,” said Msgr. Neal Quartier, Rector of the Cathedral. “This is one step toward refreshing our ‘front door’ as a parish family.”

The logo, which was developed by Warne-McKenna Advertising, uses the soaring Italian-influenced arch above the sanctuary as a focus. It brings in the cobalt blue that draws the viewer’s eye when one steps into the Cathedral. A sliver of light was added by the designers as an accent. The green used on the lettering picks up the new rich green in the walls of the Cathedral.

The logo project is one of many communications and outreach efforts being undertaken by the Cathedral. Others have included a visitor’s guide, a refreshing of the tour program, a new refreshing of the parish website, profiles of members of the parish, the beginning of a young adult group, and an expansion of social media activities.

To learn more about the Cathedral, visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/cathedralsyracuse.

Please follow and like us: