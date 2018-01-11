Relevant Radio launches live, interactive family rosary program

By Catholic News Service

GREEN BAY, Wis. (CNS) — Starting Jan. 15, a new live interactive program debuts on Relevant Radio aimed at bringing together people across the United States to pray the rosary at the same time.

Believed to be the first program of its kind, Relevant Radio’s “Family Rosary Across America” will originate in the Los Angeles area, with the rosary led by Father Dave Heney, pastor of St. Bruno Catholic Church in Whittier, California. The program will air

Monday through Friday at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

An announcement from Green Bay-based Relevant Radio said listeners will be able to call in or email their prayer intentions each day to be prayed for during the broadcast. They can call (888) 914-9149 or send an email to rosary@relevantradio.com.

“Imagine your joy as you hear people praying for your intentions, and your joy knowing that your prayers are helping others in our family of faith who are in need,” Father Heney said in a statement. “Imagine people all across America joining their voices together in the rosary at the same time.”

“Join your voice with them in this live rosary broadcast,” urged the priest, who is the founder of “The University Series,” a large multi-parish adult education program. He also is the host of the Come, Pray the Rosary website, http://comepraytherosary.org.

Father Francis Hoffman, executive director of Relevant Radio, said: “To our knowledge, this has never happened before, and we are full of hope that this pious devotion will bring many graces to our families, listeners, church and country.”

“The rosary is a most powerful prayer, recommended by the Blessed Mother, saints, popes and ordinary folks who have experienced the mercy of God through the intercession of Our Lady,” said the priest, best known as “Father Rocky.”

“Relevant Radio is truly thrilled that we can now bring the entire country together on a daily basis to pray the rosary as a family,” he added.

Following the live rosary program, Relevant Radio will broadcast the daily celebration of Mass from the Chapel of the Nativity in Green Bay.

Relevant Radio broadcasts can be heard coast-to-coast on 130 stations, reaching an estimated 140 million listeners. Its programming “speaks to the human condition, helping to bridge the gap between faith and everyday life,” a release said. Its shows can be heard worldwide via streaming audio at www.relevantradio.com and on the free Relevant Radio mobile app.

