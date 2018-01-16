Syracuse, New York – The 22 Catholic schools within the Diocese of Syracuse will once again celebrate Catholic Schools Week, January 28-February 3. Catholic Schools Week is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States.

On a designated day during Catholic Schools Week, schools in all four regions of the diocese will focus on giving back to their communities. School administrators began planning Catholic Schools Week months ago. Each school chose a partner organization, including Amaus Medical Services, The Samaritan Center, and the Regan Shetsky Foundation, Oneida CareNet, Tioga County Ministry, and Malta House, to name a few. Students at each school will perform acts of service ranging from stuffing baskets with necessities for refugees, to making sandwiches for the homeless, to bagging warm socks for veterans in need. Schools will also celebrate families during the special Year of the Family in the Diocese of Syracuse, which began December 3, with family pizza parties, grandparent breakfasts, parent vs. teacher basketball games, and more.

Highlights from Catholic schools in each region of the diocese will be available in The Catholic Sun, on the Syracuse Catholic Television YouTube channel, and the Diocese of Syracuse Facebook and Instagram pages.

The Diocese of Syracuse includes 22 component schools, all accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.

REQUEST FOR MEDIA COVERAGE: media are encouraged to contact individual schools in their area and cover the Day of Service. A complete list of schools is available by visiting syrdio.org/schools.

Please follow and like us: