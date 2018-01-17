Cazenovia faith-formation  students show charity at Christmastime

CAZENOVIA — Children in the St. James Church faith-formation program rivaled Santa’s elves at Christmastime.

The first- through fourth-graders decorated 68 boxes and filled each one with a hat, gloves, scarf, personal items, treats, and small gifts for third-grade students at Bellevue Elementary School in Syracuse.

The fifth- through 12th-graders bought and wrapped Christmas presents for families affiliated with the Brady Faith Center. All of the students wrote cards and notes for each box and gift. “They were so thankful to be part of such meaningful service opportunities!” said Lisa Matto, director of faith formation for the church.

Pictured is Ella Huftalen, a St. James third-grader.

