CBA parent wins 27th annual Corvette Raffle 

DEWITT — Christian Brothers Academy parent Bridget Carbone of Liverpool is the winner of the school’s 27th annual Corvette Raffle, sponsored by Sun Chevrolet and bannerenvy.net.

Carbone’s son Jake is a sophomore. Her winning ticket number was 025523. In addition to Carbone being a local winner, the second- and third-place winners were also from Central New York. The second-prize winner of $1,000 was John Bordelo of Fayetteville (ticket number 002951). Winning third prize, which was $500, was Colleen Nickerson of Auburn (ticket number 005309).

The names were drawn by President Brother Joseph Jozwiak, FSC, in front of juniors, seniors, faculty, and staff in the school cafeteria. Also on hand was Town of DeWitt Police Officer Brittany Mangano.

Proceeds from the raffle help to benefit the Financial Aid and Scholarship programs at CBA.

“This is our 27th annual Corvette raffle drawing and once again, it has been a success,” Brother Jozwiak said. “People not only in New York State and Central New York support this raffle, but from all over the country. For that, we are so grateful.

“Since we began this raffle 27 years ago, over $4 million dollars has been raised to help provide tuition to students in need,” Brother Jozwiak added. “We thank everyone for their continued support throughout the years.”

Carbone can choose between the 2017 Admiral Blue Corvette Stingray Coupe or $35,000. Brother Jozwiak contacted Carbone by phone to tell her that she was the winner. Her husband, Mario, answered the phone and thinking it was a telemarketer, told Brother Joseph to take him off the call list and hung up.

“I’ve never won a thing,” Bridget, who apologized for her husband, said later. “I can’t believe it.”

“The Corvette raffle is one of CBA’s major fundraising events and something our school community looks forward to each year,” Annemarie Mosley, director of Special Events and Programs at CBA, said. “It is a vital part of sustaining the outstanding programs and facilities we offer our students at CBA. We thank all of those who supported this year’s Corvette raffle, especially our parent volunteers, and we congratulate Mrs. Carbone, this year’s winner.”

Please follow and like us: