‘Holy War’ on the hardwood

Cathedral Academy and St. John the Baptist waged a “Holy War” Jan. 14 as the boys’ basketball teams from Bishop Ludden Jr./Sr. High School in Syracuse and Christian Brothers Academy in DeWitt faced off in the Pathfinder Bank Zebra Classic at Le Moyne College’s Henninger Athletic Center. Each team wore “throwback” uniforms inspired by classics worn in the Parochial League, with Ludden representing Cathedral and CBA representing St. John. The matchup saw Ludden/Cathedral top CBA/St. John 69-56.

Please follow and like us: