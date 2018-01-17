March for Life announces House Speaker Ryan will address rally

By Catholic News Service

WASHINGTON (CNS) — March for Life organizers announced Jan. 10 that House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, will be one of the main speakers at the annual pro-life event in Washington Jan. 19.

The Catholic congressman will be joined by Congressmen Dan Lipinksi, an Illinois Democrat, and Chris Smith, a Republican from New Jersey. They confirmed their attendance in early December.

“Love saves Lives” is the theme of the 2018 march, said Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life, adding that the group also wants to focus on the sacrifice involved with bringing life into the world but also in the interactions with one another.

Another speaker is Pam Tebow, mother of former football player Tim Tebow.

“Her story for choosing life for Timmy is beautiful,” Mancini told reporters in December at a briefing where the pro-life organization announced details of the annual march and rally and a pro-life expo to be held Jan. 18.

Tebow’s doctors told her she had to have an abortion to save her own life, but she refused and delivered a healthy boy. Speaker Kelly Rosati, a March for Life board member, will share her story as a mother who has adopted four children previously in foster care.

Mancini said the March for Life organization also wants to provide a focus for the work done by pregnancy centers and maternity homes that help women who find themselves in an unplanned pregnancy.

“Those homes are totally about providing resources for women facing unexpected pregnancies and they’re often given a bad rap,” she said

A day before the rally and march the March for Life organization will host a conference and an expo, as well as a session with instructions on how to track legislators’ votes and provide “tools to lobby.”

Because the National Park Service has a refurbishing project that makes it too expensive to be on the grounds of the Washington Monument, the noon march, the main event on Jan. 19, will begin instead on the National Mall between Madison Drive and Jefferson Drive in Washington she said, and then will proceed down Constitution Avenue. The march will head toward the U.S. Capitol and then proceed outside the Supreme Court of the United States.

“The March for Life is nonpartisan, or bipartisan, we’re also nonsectarian, we always try to get people from both sides of the political aisle to speak at the March for Life,” Mancini said, adding that it’s not always an easy task.

The annual event marks the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade and its companion case, Doe v. Bolton, that legalized abortion.

The organization has a full list of events at: http://marchforlife.org/mfl-2018/rally-march-info.

Event aims to continue prayers following March for Life

WASHINGTON (CNS) — A day before the Jan. 19 March for Life, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is launching what it calls a virtual pilgrimage through the “9 Days for Life” event, asking Catholics and all people of goodwill to participate, in person or via social media, in a variety of prayers. “We’re calling it a digital pilgrimage for life, of prayer and action, focusing on cherishing the gift of human life,” said Anne McGuire, assistant director for education and outreach in the USCCB Secretariat of Pro-Life Activities. The centerpiece of the event is a novena, a nine-day series of prayers and devotions, highlighting a different intention each day. The overarching intention is an end to abortion, said McGuire. The idea behind the prayers is to take a journey together as the March for Life begins and to keep focused on its goals after it’s over, she said. Participants are encouraged to take part via social media, making use of Facebook tools, such as frames, to show participation in the March for Life or the “9 Days for Life” event Jan. 18-26. The website www.9daysforlife.com provides various social media tools for participants and leaders in English and Spanish.

