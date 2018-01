The HSA (Home & School Association) of Immaculate Conception School hosted the annual Santa’s workshop Dec. 15 in Fayetteville. Local vendors sold crafts at affordable prices for the student shoppers. The fifth- and sixth-grade classes made crafts to sell at the workshop as donations for a local charity. The big buddies paired up with their respective classes to help in their shopping. A number of parent volunteers helped at the free gift-wrapping tables.

