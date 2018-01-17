St. Joseph Church in Oswego collects gifts for those in need

As part of its long-standing tradition of community outreach, St. Joseph Parish conducted its annual Giving Tree initiative in Oswego. For decades, parishioners have selected from a holiday tree gift tags identifying children’s sizes, and they have purchased gifts for those in need. At times, parishioners donate gifts other than clothing as evidenced in the photo of this year’s tree.

The Giving Tree endeavor began many years ago when a Human Development Committee was formed in the parish to address the corporeal needs of the community. Other hallmarks of the dedicated group are visiting homebound residents, supplying coffee fixings for shelters,

and donating poinsettias to local nursing homes.

In time, members of the St. Anne Society of the parish assumed responsibility for reaching the goals set by the committee, and they have met them extremely well. Members of the society bagged all the donations surrounding this year’s tree and shared them with The Salvation Army and Oswego County Opportunities’ domestic shelter. These agencies are always gratified by the spirit of giving exemplified by the good people of St. Joseph Parish.

Please follow and like us: