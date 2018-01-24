February 5

8th Annual Interfaith Harmony Assembly, at Congregation Beth Sholom-Chevra Shas, 18 Patsy Ln., Jamesville, 6:30 to 8 p.m. A collaboration between InterFaith Works, Women Transcending Boundaries, and local faith communities to help spread a message of harmony and understanding by showcasing and celebrating the many faith traditions in Central New York. There is no fee to attend the event, and a reception will follow. The temple’s upper parking lot is for handicap parking, and the lower two lots for general parking.

