Catholic School Open Houses in the area

The following is a list of open houses for our Catholic schools in January and February

Western Region Cathedral Academy at Pompei (PreK-6) – Syracuse: Thursday January 25, 9:00 am-2:00pm Bishop Grimes Jr/Sr High School (7-12) – Syracuse: February 1, 5:30-7:00 pm Bishop Ludden Jr/Sr High School (7-12) – Syracuse: Wednesday February 7, 6:00-7:30 pm Blessed Sacrament School (PreK-6) – Syracuse: Wednesday January 31, 6:00-7:30 pm Holy Cross School (PreK-6) – DeWitt: Tuesday February 13, 5:30-7:00 pm Holy Family School (PreK-6) – Syracuse: Thursday February 1, 6:30-8:00 pm Immaculate Conception School (PreK-6) – Fayetteville: Sunday January 28, 10:00-11:30 am and Thursday

February 1, 4:00-6:00 pm Most Holy Rosary School (PreK-6) – Syracuse: Sunday January 28, 11:00 am-12:30 pm St. Margaret’s School (PreK-6) – Mattydale: Sunday January 28, 12:00-2:00 pm St. Mary’s Academy (PreK-6) – Baldwinsville: Sunday January 28, 10:00 am-2:00 pm St. Mary’s School (PreK-6) – Cortland: Tours/Shadowing February 5-9 by appointment St. Rose of Lima School (PreK-6) – Syracuse: Sunday January 28, 11:00 am-1:00 pm Eastern Region Notre Dame Elementary (PreK-6) – Utica: Friday February 9, 10:00 am Notre Dame Jr/Sr High School (7-12) – Utica: tours available by appointment Rome Catholic School (PreK-6): Sunday January 28, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm (pancake breakfast begins 8:30 am) St. Patrick’s School (PreK-6) – Oneida: Saturday February 3, 10:00 am-2:00 pm Northern Region Trinity Catholic School (PreK-6) – Oswego: Wednesday February 7, 6:30-8:00 pm Southern Region All Saints School (PreK-6) w Seton Catholic Central (7-12) – Binghamton St. James School (PreK-6) – Johnson City St. John the Evangelist (PreK-6) – Binghamton: open for walk-in tours Jan. 29-Feb. 2 from 9:30 am – 2:00 pm Holy Family School (PreK-6) – Norwich: tours available by appointment

Please follow and like us: