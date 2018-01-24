By William W. Crist

Superintendent of Catholic Schools

More than ever, it seems we are living in times of change. While the world around us may often seem uncertain, it gives me great confidence to know that the changes happening within the walls of each of our schools in the Syracuse Diocese are positive and faith-affirming.

With the 2017-2018 school year well underway, we are pleased with the waves of change and refinement that continue to shape our Catholic school landscape. We’ve welcomed new faces — students, parents, teachers, staff, administrators, board members, and pastors — and new initiatives that promote evangelization, creativity, and outstanding learning. Many of our schools not only offer traditional classroom academics but also expand offerings to include distance learning, 1:1 initiatives, Pre-K and early learning programs, community service, state champion interscholastic athletics, and partnerships between our high schools and various colleges and universities. These are positive signs that we truly are providing a firm foundation in education, character building, community, and faith.

Certainly, we have our challenges, but our enrollment remains steady, as do our retention and graduation rates. Our graduates excel at the college level, as they pursue their studies, largely at Catholic colleges and universities that continue to foster them in our faith. We are proud to report that our high schools students received almost $15,000,000 in college scholarships last year. In addition, all of our students from Pre-K through 12 participated in Christian service projects — totaling approximately 105,000 collective hours of community service. And, we, as a diocese, were able to provide over $675,000 in financial aid to families who need a bit of help to give their children the gift of a Catholic education. These are just some of the positive signs that show us that our schools are meeting the needs of our families, teaching valuable lessons both in and outside of the classroom, and continuing to affirm Christian values.

As we embark on Catholic Schools Week 2018, a national celebration and affirmation of Catholic education, I hope you will take a moment to look through this issue of the Catholic Sun and also be active consumers and participants in the many activities within our school communities. This upcoming Catholic Schools Week will clearly show the commitment our diocese has to educating a diverse group of students in the Gospel message, while preparing them to be the next generation of leaders eager to walk in the footsteps of Christ. On behalf of our Catholic school leadership team, I thank you for everything you do to further the mission of our Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Syracuse.

This column is adapted from and appears courtesy of Foundations, a publication of the Catholic Schools Office of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse.

