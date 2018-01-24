The doctor is in: CSO administrator earns PhD

Barbara Messina, Director of Leadership Development & Mission Effectiveness for the Catholic Schools Office of the Diocese of Syracuse, successfully defended her doctoral dissertation in November, officially becoming Dr. Messina. The Sun caught up with the longtime educator for a few questions about her accomplishment.

Catholic Sun: You are the Director of Leadership Development & Mission Effectiveness for the Catholic Schools Office. What does that entail?

Barbara Messina: Among my responsibilities are the provision of support for those in school leadership positions (administrators) and the promotion of the identification of members (faculty and staff) of school communities who have the potential to be leaders in our schools. A shared responsibility of Catholic school principals and teachers is to nurture cultures that promote the mission of the schools. Principals should always be encouraging teachers to be leaders; what a great asset teacher leaders are to the health and growth of a school! The administrative team at the CSO works with principals and teachers to support their professional growth.

Our schools are not-for-profit educational organizations so we don’t measure our successes in profits. Catholic school education is multifaceted because we focus on the development of the whole person; our mission is to promote students’ faith development, academic achievement, and sense of responsibility for service to others. Test scores alone cannot measure our success. As a member of the CSO administrative team, I work with the 22 in the system of schools to monitor all aspects of Catholic school education. We celebrate our successes and we strive to continuously improve in the ways we approach mission attainment. Part of my job is to coordinate communications among the schools and to guide the documentation of indicators of successes and areas in need of improvement.

CS: How long have you ministered in Catholic education?

BM: I have been a Catholic school educator since 1997 when I joined the faculty at Most Holy Rosary in Syracuse.

CS: How long had you been working on your PhD? What drove you to pursue it?

BM: I joined the 2009 cohort in the Catholic Educational Leadership and Policy Studies (CELPS) program at the Catholic University of America. I learned about the program from my friend and mentor, Dr. Elinor Ford, who knew of my wishes to know more about how to contribute to the healthy growth of our Catholic schools in the Diocese of Syracuse. I spent four summers in Washington attending classes. After completing comprehensive exams, I launched into the challenge of writing a dissertation and conducting a research project.

I successfully defended my dissertation, “The Relationships Among Teachers’ Knowledge of Mission Statements, Understanding of Mission, and the Manifestation of Mission in Catholic High School Culture,” in November 2017; I will officially graduate this month with a PhD in Catholic Educational Leadership and Policy Studies.

Dr. Ford, who provided encouragement and prayerful support throughout the process, passed away in December. I am grateful that I had the opportunity to tell her that my dissertation was dedicated to her.

CS: Any words of wisdom to share?

BM: “One must never get complacent when they feel confident that things are going well” (Sister Mary Elizabeth Costello, IHM). No teacher is ever the best teacher they can be; once they stop trying to be a better teacher today than they were yesterday, they should retire.

