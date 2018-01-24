March 9

Living the Final Chapter: A Symposium for Compassionate Care for Persons at the End of Life, sponsored by Francis House, at the Genesee Grande Hotel, 1060 E. Genesee St., Syracuse, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Keynote speakers: B.J. Miller, MD, Hospice and Palliative Care Specialist, UCSF Medical Center; Sharon Brangman, MD, Director, Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease, SUNY Upstate Medical University. For registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, health aides, nurse practitioners, physicians, social workers, grief counselors, therapists, long-term care administrators, pastoral care providers, and anyone involved in providing end-of-life care. For more information, visit www.francishouseny.org or email info@francishouseny.org.

