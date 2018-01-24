MVHS gains hospitalist and certified physician assistant

Two medical professionals have joined the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) Medical Group.

Vishal Vakani, MD, is a hospitalist and a faculty member at the St. Elizabeth Family Medicine Residency Program. He has privileges at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

Dr. Vakani earned his medical degree at the American University of Antigua in Antigua. He completed his residency in family medicine at the St. Elizabeth Family Medicine Residency Program in Utica. He earned his bachelor of science degree in biological science at Drexel University in Philadelphia.

Dr. Vakani is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, American Board of Family Medicine, and the Medical Society of the State of New York. He is fluent in both English and Gujarati and speaks conversational Hindi.

Marjorie Grace David, PA-C, has joined MVHS at the New Hartford Medical Office — Crossroads Plaza and has privileges at Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare.

Prior to joining MVHS, David was employed as a physician assistant in pediatric and adult neurology at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group, PLLC in New Hartford. She also served in the U.S. Army as a combat medic and lead medical instructor at the rank of sergeant and staff sergeant while deployed in Iraq and in the United States.

David earned a bachelor of science degree in clinical health from the University of Washington in Seattle. She earned an associate of science degree in registered nursing and an associate in science degree in pre-health sciences, both from Pierce College in Lakewood, Wash. She is currently completing a master of science degree in physician assistant studies with an advanced certificate in nutrition from Stony Brook University.

David is a certified physician assistant and a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants, the Society of Army Physician Assistants, and the Veteran’s Caucus of the American Academy of Physician Assistants. She is the founder of Veterans in Medicine, a non-profit organization dedicated to mentoring veterans with an interest in a medical career.

