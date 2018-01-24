Obituary Sister M. Adele Bullock, OSF

Sister M. Adele slept peacefully into the Lord on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, at the Franciscan Villa in Syracuse. Born in Syracuse, she was the eldest child of the late Col. (U.S. Army, Ret.) Edward John and Mary Adele (Johnson) Bullock. She was 97 years old and had been a Sister of St. Francis for 76 years.

Sister received a bachelor’s degree in education from Le Moyne College in Syracuse and a master’s degree in education from Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. For almost 50 years she was engaged in the field of education in several states, including New York, Florida, California, New Mexico, and Hawaii. She taught at both the elementary and secondary levels and served as an administrator in several locations.

Sister’s second career was devoted to the health field. She served as director of volunteers at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Utica. During this time, she was elected to the Greater Utica Catholic School Board and was appointed to the Bishop’s Task Force to work out consolidation for the Greater Utica Area (Rome included). Her next assignment found her as pastoral assistant in Blessed Sacrament Parish in Margate, N.J. After nine years, she was missioned as receptionist at Villa San Carlos II, HUD housing for the elderly in Port Charlotte, Fla., where she also volunteered at a nearby Catholic hospital. In 2009, Sister returned to Jolenta Convent in Syracuse, where she was a prayer minister.

Sister Adele will be remembered for her prayerfulness, enthusiasm for life, outgoing personality, love of her community, willingness to serve wherever needed, joyful spirit, and her sense of humor.

Sister was predeceased by her parents; two brothers — John Edward Bullock and Edward John Bullock; and her sister, Adele Bullock (Hal) Lombard.

Sister is survived by several nephews, great-nephews, great-nieces, and the Sisters of St. Francis.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, Jan. 15, at the Franciscan Villa Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities, Mission Advancement Office, 6900 Buckley Road, Syracuse, N.Y., 13212.

