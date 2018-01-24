One-to-one computing grows in diocesan schools

More students using Chromebooks and iPads for projects

By Tom Maguire

Associate editor

In a techno-world, you’d better be a techno-kid.

The Diocese of Syracuse boasts more than 70 classrooms that have one computing device per child. “I think the one-to-one computing is a wonderful tool that we’re giving our children,” said Cheryl Canfield, assistant superintendent of Catholic schools. She added: “I think it’s a tool that isn’t going to go away and it’s going to be more and more used in the future far beyond what we can imagine.”

Students in the 22 schools are using Chromebooks and iPads. These devices connect students to the globe, Canfield said.

“The world out there is all technology-based,” said Katie Regan, instructional technology specialist in the diocesan schools, “and helping the kids to be flexible in that world is really important.”

Regan said a Chromebook looks like a laptop and has a keyboard and a screen. A regular laptop has software programs, like Microsoft Word and Excel. A Chromebook accesses internet-based software only. The Chromebook user logs into a Google account online and accesses all of the user’s Google-account apps.

“We have over 1,000 Chromebooks,” Regan said. “For instance, at Bishop Grimes [Junior/Senior High School], … the seventh-, eighth-, and ninth-graders all carry a Chromebook around with them to all of their classes.”

“At the teacher’s direction,” Regan said, “the students can use the device for research, for writing, for learning new things, for assessment, and tests and quizzes and review, collaboration.”

An iPad, Regan said, doesn’t have a keyboard; it’s purely a touchscreen device. To search the internet, the student opens the internet app and types in the URL, or types in the keyword with a virtual keyboard, which pops up on the screen.

The devices, she said, extend learning “beyond what a book can do for them; a book has its place, of course, but the students have access to real-time information and to current-event information.”

She said the students use Google Docs, which is like Word but it is online. “You and I could be working on the same thing at the same time,” she said, “and see what each other is typing. … The students can work together to write an essay or to write a story or give each other feedback.”

Teachers can offer immediate feedback to electronically submitted reports, and everything is saved automatically, avoiding lost information.

The devices, Regan said, foster the soft skills that businesses are looking for: “students being able to use tools to create something new, or use tools to inform themselves, or use tools to work with others. …

“When you go out into the workforce … your boss wants you to create a presentation that not only looks good but sounds good,” she said. “You want the kids to be able to do that.”

