Reflections from the March

More than 500 people from across the diocese traveled to Washington, D.C., for the annual March for Life Jan. 19. Several of them offered reflections on the experience for the Sun; see additional and extended reflections and photos at thecatholicsun.com.

Megan Ruoff, 15, made her fifth trip to the March for Life this year, traveling with a group from her home parish, Our Lady of Sorrows in Vestal.

“I’ve always enjoyed the pilgrimage before and I [want to] go back every year. I also like to show my support for people who can’t speak, especially the unborn babies. Every life is important,” she told the Sun in an email.

“I enjoyed everything again,” she said of this year’s pilgrimage. “I had tons of fun the whole time I was there and I’d definitely go again. It’s always so much fun to talk to people from different places across the country and hear what they have to say about the trip.”

Madison Monahan, also 15, traveled to her third March for Life this year. “I made the pilgrimage to the March because it is what I could do to help end abortion peacefully,” she told the Sun in an email. “Abortion is the choice a mother makes to take the gift of a child away from the world.”

Leah Eldred, 15 as well, marched for a fourth time. “I wanted to make the pilgrimage to the march because I want to make a difference and help stop abortion,” she wrote in an email. “Not only am I there to support the cause, I also went to the march to meet new people from across the country and have fun during the march.”

Marisa Jaquin, 16, a sophomore at Mexico High School and a parishioner of St. Joseph-St. Stephen in Oswego, made her second trip to the March this year. Her first time at the March, last year, was a life-changing experience. Jaquin had been away from the Church but had started thinking about coming back, she recalled. Encouraged by her grandmother, Pat Barnett, Jaquin attended the March. “I really, really enjoyed it,” Jaquin said. “Something spoke to me. I felt something there with me.” The experience moved her to return to church and eventually begin the RCIA process; she will be confirmed this spring. Returning to the March this year was another great experience, one with “lots of energy,” she said. “I definitely felt the presence of Jesus with me the whole time.”

Veronica Snell, 18, is a homeschooled senior and a parishioner of Church of the Holy Trinity in Binghamton. The second oldest of eight kids, she describes herself as “a passionate pro-lifer.”

“The March for Life is structurally the same every year but each year my own personal experience is different,” she told the Sun in an email. “This year was my second time going on the March with the diocese but fourth time going overall. I really enjoy going with young people from my town and diocese. It’s nice to see kids my age attending this pro-life protest. Oftentimes I feel alone in the battle of defending life but going to the March really lifts my spirit. It feels great to be with thousands of other people who want abortion to end as much as I do. Seeing all these people come together for this one cause is really encouraging. Walking with people from all corners of the country showed me how dedicated and willing people are to be present at this March. I chose to make the pilgrimage to be an example to others and a witness to the pro-life movement.

“I’m grateful to have taken part in the biggest pro-life protest and go on this pilgrimage with the Syracuse Diocese,” she said. “I want to do my part in any way I can to end abortion and going to the March for Life is just one small way. I must remember that even though the March is over, the unborn are still unprotected. Even though this pilgrimage is really fun from beginning to end, I hope and pray that soon I won’t be going on this pilgrimage because abortion will no longer be legal.”

