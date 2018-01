The Sun and the diocese are teaming up once again to crown a parish or school as the best Lenten fish fry in the diocese.

Sacred Heart Parish in Cicero took the trophy and bragging rights last year — can your favorite fry unseat them?

Send an email to klong@thecatholicsun.com by February 13 to add your favorite fry to the lineup.

Visit thecatholicsun.com beginning February 14 to cast your vote. Voting will end March 31.

