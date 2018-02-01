The Catholic Sun reaches 125-year landmark

February is Catholic Press Month. As we do every year at this time, the team at the Catholic Sun wants to take a moment to thank our readers. This year we thank you in a special way, as your continued support has allowed the Sun to grow and thrive for 125 years.

Since its first issue, the Catholic Sun has provided its readers with Catholic news, views, and teachings. We want to ensure the Sun can continue this ministry for another 125 years. To that end, we have partnered with the Catholic Press Association to develop a strategic plan that will provide short- and long-term plans for our business and ministry. This fall, the Sun launched a reader survey, held regional listening sessions, and engaged key diocesan stakeholders to gather insights on the Sun and its future work. Our sincere thanks to all the devoted readers who offered their feedback.

Informed by the findings, the Sun will develop and implement a plan that, among other initiatives, will diversify its news delivery, expand its reach and impact, and sustain its business model. We want to to reach more readers with more of what feeds their souls, in print, online, and on screen.

We’ve already begun enhancing our weekly print and digital editions with videos, photos, and web-only features on our website, thecatholicsun.com. Every day, our site brings you the latest local, national, and international Catholic news. Our Facebook page delivers the day’s headlines straight to your feed — like us at facebook.com/SyrCatholicSun. Our weekly news email sends Catholic headlines straight to your inbox — visit thecatholicsun.com to sign up. Stay tuned for more video collaborations with our partners at Syracuse Catholic Television.

In the meantime, this month’s issues will celebrate the Catholic Sun’s past and look forward to its future.

And as always, we want to hear from you! Do you have a story, photo, or idea to submit? You can reach us at news@thecatholicsun.com, (315) 422-8153, or 240 East Onondaga St., Syracuse, N.Y. 13202.

Thank you for your dedication. Here’s to another 125 years!

Katherine Long is the editor of the Catholic Sun.

