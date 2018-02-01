75% of campaign goal realized for Catholic schools in Broome

BINGHAMTON — The Catholic Schools of Broome County, an educational system of four schools in Broome County enrolling nearly 1,000 students, has announced more than $2.4 million received or pledged in support of a $3.2 million capital campaign.

The campaign, titled A Shared Vision That Will Enrich Our Future, was launched by the school board of the Catholic Schools of Broome County in May of 2017. Seeking to enhance instructional spaces, broaden and enhance the academic learning experience, and increase access through enhanced scholarship support, the capital campaign has secured more than $2.4 million dollars from 56 donors. Current campaign commitments have ranged from $1,000 to $1 million.

John Mirabito, chairman of Mirabito Holdings, Inc. and co-chair of the campaign noted:

“The generosity of our contributors has been inspiring. These commitments indicate both the value that this system of education [has] within our community and an appreciation of the positive impact our alumni have in the communities in which they work and live.”

The Catholic Schools of Broome County will now seek support from regional alumni, corporations, foundations, and business leaders and the campaign is expected to conclude, on goal, in May 2018. Dr. Elizabeth Carter, president of the Catholic Schools of Broome County said the Catholic Schools of Broome County is a dedicated community of faculty and families. They work as stewards to establish a comprehensive academic program to empower students to be faith-filled, lifelong learners who respond to our world as compassionate and moral citizens, Dr. Carter said.

For over a century, the Catholic Schools of Broome County have provided a values-based education for persons of all faiths. The graduation rate is 100 percent. Carter said an investment in this campaign is not only a commitment to our future, but the future of the region that we serve.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Elizabeth Carter, Ph.D., president, at 607-723-1547 or email at ecarter@syrdiocese.org.

