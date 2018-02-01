‘Giants’ honored for dedication to Catholic education

By Katherine Long

The Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Syracuse honored “giants among us” at the 12th Annual Light the Way Scholarship Dinner Jan. 26, presenting the 2018 Light the Way Award to eight clergymen in recognition of their dedication to Catholic education. The honorees were Father Philip A. Hearn, Msgr. James M. Kennedy, Father Frederick R. Mannara, Father Richard P. Morisette, Msgr. John P. Putano, Father Joseph Salerno, Msgr. J. Robert Yeazel, and Msgr. Eugene M. Yennock.

“By knowing them and watching them, they can be characterized as doers and problem solvers; sometimes disciplinarians, but always peacemakers; disciples and preachers; and simply kind people who value the missionary purpose of our Catholic schools,” Superintendent William Crist said in his remarks to open the evening.

Bishop Robert J. Cunningham praised Catholic education in his comments to the crowd. Catholic schools “combine the Catholic faith with academic excellence. They provide a balanced academic curriculum that integrates faith, culture, and life. They instill the values of service to others. Most importantly, they form students for eternal life. They emphasize moral development and self discipline. They form disciples committed to following Christ and sharing their faith. They prepare students to be productive citizens and future leaders.”

“The commitment our honorees this evening have invested in our Catholic schools is a rich blessing for which I am most grateful,” he said. “Despite the challenges that face them, the honorees have not wavered in their support for the schools entrusted to their care.”

Father Philip A. Hearn currently serves as pastor of St. Mary’s and St. Peter’s Parish in Rome. A graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School in Syracuse, he was ordained May 21, 1966. He previously served at Our Lady of Lourdes in Syracuse, St. John the Baptist in Rome, and Blessed Sacrament in Syracuse. He was a member of the faculty of Rome Catholic High School and principal of Bishop Ludden High School in Syracuse. He served as co-director of vocations at Aquinas House in Syracuse and as vicar forane in the Eastern Region of the diocese. Though Father Hearn was unable to attend the dinner, Assistant Superintendent Cheryl Canfield offered words of praise in his absence. Having worked with Father Hearn during her time as principal at St. Peter and Transfiguration Schools in Rome, “I appreciated all of Father’s support,” she said.

Msgr. John P. Putano currently serves as pastor of the linked communities of St. Patrick and St. Thomas Aquinas in Binghamton. Msgr. Putano graduated from St. Patrick’s Academy in Binghamton. He was ordained on May 16, 1970. He has ministered at St. John the Evangelist in Binghamton, St. Anthony’s in Utica, Our Lady of Angels in Endwell, St. Mary of the Assumption in Binghamton, St. Margaret’s in Mattydale, St. Anthony’s in Endicott, the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse, and Our Lady of Sorrows in Vestal. Msgr. Putano served as the Catholic School Office Liaison to Broome County Schools and is the the vicar forane for the Southern Region.

“I always enjoyed being part of the Catholic school community, whether it was teaching, saying Mass, hearing confessions,” Msgr. Putano said in accepting his award. He also praised the dedicated school staffs he has worked with over the years for all they do to support Catholic schools in the diocese.

Msgr. James M. Kennedy retired in 2017 as pastor of St. Rose of Lima in North Syracuse, where he had served since 1992. A graduate of both St. Patrick’s Elementary and High Schools in Syracuse, he was ordained to the priesthood on Feb. 2, 1954. A chaplain in the armed services for 20 years, his ministry also included St. Michael’s Church in Syracuse, St. Agnes in Utica, and Holy Family in Syracuse.

In accepting his award, Msgr. Kennedy offered a few fond memories and words of thanks to all, gamely continuing his remarks despite the interruption of the venue’s fire alarm.

Father Richard P. Morisette, now retired and a volunteer chaplain at Trinity Catholic School in Oswego, has “long been an exceptional role model for the students, faculty, and staff” of the school, said Tim Mahar, executive director of the Foundation of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse in presenting the award. Mahar also noted that Father Morisette is a generous benefactor of the school, giving students access to technology and tuition assistance.

Ordained Feb. 2, 1961, Father Morisette served at St. John’s in Pulaski, Most Holy Rosary in Syracuse, St. Joseph’s in Camillus, the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse, St. Patrick’s in Chittenango, Immaculate Heart of Mary in Liverpool, St. Patrick’s in Otisco, Corpus Christi in South Onondaga, St. Michael’s/St. Peter’s in Syracuse, Holy Family in Vernon, St. Mary’s in Oswego, and Our Lady of the Rosary in Hannibal.

After thanking his parents for sending him to St. Mary’s School in his native Oswego, he thanked the Trinity community “for allowing me to be a part of their family…. It’s a wonderful, enjoyable environment to be a part of,” he said.

Father Joseph Salerno is the pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes in Utica and Our Lady of the Rosary in New Hartford. He has previously served parishes in Endicott, Binghamton, Utica, and Lee Center. He is chaplain to Utica’s Police and Fire Departments.

Father Salerno’s support of Catholic education is longstanding and outstanding, Mahar said, noting he is “often seen at the front door of Notre Dame Elementary, greeting students and parents.”

Father Salerno said he is blessed to be pastor of two communities, one that shares a campus with the only Catholic elementary school in the greater Utica area, and one that sits just a stone’s throw from Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School.

“For a celibate man, I have over 700 children,” he joked. He added that they are the joys of his life.

He thanked the faculty and staff of both schools, noting, “I could not do, none of us as ordained leaders of the Church could do what we do without the support, without the confidence, without the commitment of so many of our laity — so thank you.”

Father Frederick R. Mannara is pastor of Most Holy Rosary in Syracuse, where he has served since 1998. Dr. Barbara Messina, Director of Leadership Development & Mission Effectiveness in the Catholic Schools Office and a former faculty member of Most Holy Rosary School, presented the award and thanked Father Mannara for his “commitment to the mission of Catholic school education and in particular to the needs of the Most Holy Rosary School and parish community.”

A graduate of Christian Brothers Academy, Father Mannara was ordained to the priesthood on May 18, 1963. His service includes ministry at St. Bartholomew’s Church in Norwich, St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Binghamton, Corpus Christi Church in South Onondaga, St. Patrick’s Mission in Otisco, St. Patrick’s Church in Jordan, St. Brigid and St. Joseph’s Church in Syracuse, St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Baldwinsville, Transfiguration of Our Lord Church in Syracuse, Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Syracuse, and St. John the Evangelist Church in New Hartford. Father Mannara taught religion at Bishop Ludden Jr./Sr. High School in Syracuse from 1973 to 1976 and served as the director of the Faith Centers at Henninger and Fowler High Schools in Syracuse from 1976 to 1983.

Father Mannara thanked MHR’s faculty and staff and the priests of the diocese for their work to support Catholic schools. “All of you priests know, for a pastor who has a school, it’s tough to keep it all going. So I’m grateful for all the faculty members and principals we’ve had at Our Lady of Lourdes and Most Holy Rosary — you’re the backbones,” he said.

Msgr. Eugene M. Yennock is the pastor of St. Daniel Church in Syracuse, where he has served since 1981. An alumnus of Our Lady of Pompei and St. John the Baptist Schools in Syracuse, he was ordained June 31, 1950. His years of ministry also include service at Immaculate Conception Parish in Fulton, St. Peter’s in Oswego, and Our Lady of Angels in Endwell. He served as principal of Oswego Catholic School from 1962 to 1971. Msgr. Yennock taught Italian at Syracuse University and was appointed a Diocesan Consulter for a three-year term.

The parish schoolchildren of St. Daniel were asked to name the top 50 reasons why they love Msgr. Yennock, Mahar shared in his presentation of the award: “Some of responses included ‘he’s very cool,’ ‘he loves us as much as we love him,’ ‘he cries for us,’ ‘he helps us when we hurt,’ ‘he loves Jesus so much,’ ‘he is who he is,’ ‘he knows what he’s talking about,’ ‘he is great in all ways.’”

Msgr. Yennock thanked the Catholic Schools Office and the Diocese of Syracuse for the award, which he said he accepted “together with my parents, who sent me to Catholic schools, but also the Missionary Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Conception at Our Lady of Pompei School, who taught me early on that it did not profit a man anything to gain the whole world and lose his soul in the process.”

Msgr. J. Robert Yeazel received the final award of the evening. Msgr. Yeazel retired in 2017 as pastor of Holy Cross Church in DeWitt, home of Holy Cross School. Ordained in May 1967, Msgr. Yeazel served in parishes in Binghamton, Syracuse, Fayetteville, Jamesville, and DeWitt, and in diocesan administration as vicar general, chancellor, and vicar for priests. Msgr. Yeazel also served on the diocesan finance committee, the diocesan management board, and the Le Moyne College and Christian Brothers Academy boards of directors.

Msgr. Yeazel said he was honored by the award, and offered words of thanks to all the Catholic schools administrators, teachers, parents, and volunteers. He pulled a small geode from his pocket and used it as an illustration: On the outside, a geode looks like a regular rock. But turn it over, break it open, and the inside is brilliant. “Inside every one of our kids is a fantastic gem. You call forth their gifts,” he said. “Thank you for all you do. You’re an inspiration.”

