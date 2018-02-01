MVHS Barneveld office gains Bikash Regmi, family nurse practitioner

UTICA — Bikash Regmi, FNP, has joined the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) Medical Group as a family nurse practitioner at the Barneveld Medical Office and has privileges at Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare.

Prior to joining MVHS, Regmi was employed as a registered nurse at the St. Luke’s Campus of Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare in Utica and at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. He has also worked as an interpreter at Catholic Charities in Syracuse and served as English as a second language coordinator at the Bhutanese Community in Syracuse.

Regmi earned an associate of applied science degree in nursing at St. Elizabeth College of Nursing in Utica. He earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing with a minor in biology, summa cum laude, and a master’s degree in nursing, family nurse practitioner, both at State University of New York (SUNY) Polytechnic Institute in Utica. He also received the SUNY Graduate Diversity Fellowship and the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence.

Regmi has organized charitable events, such as a blood drive and a cancer-awareness program, specifically oriented to the refugee community. He received The American Red Cross 2017 Real Hero Award in December, along with his wife, Kumari Regmi.

Regmi’s office is located at the Barneveld Medical Office, 7980 State Route 12, Barneveld, and he can be reached at (315) 624-8440.

Please follow and like us: