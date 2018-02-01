Obituary: Sister Margaret Madden, CSJ

Sister Margaret Madden, CSJ, (Sister Bridget Agnes), 93, died Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Provincial House, Latham. She had been a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet for 76 years.

Sister Margaret was born in Syracuse on March 22, 1924, daughter of the late Daniel and Bertha Connors Madden. After graduating from St. Lucy’s Academy, Syracuse, she entered the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Joseph on March 19, 1942, and professed final vows on Aug. 15, 1947. Sister Margaret received a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in English literature, both from The College of Saint Rose, and taught in schools of the Albany and Syracuse dioceses for 50 years. In the Syracuse Diocese, Sister Margaret served at St. Patrick’s School and St. Mary’s Home in Binghamton; St. John’s School, Oswego; St. Peter’s School, Rome; St. Patrick’s School, Utica; and St. Anthony’s School, St. Ann’s School, and Our Lady of Solace School, all in Syracuse. Upon retiring from the education ministry, Sister Margaret volunteered in community in-service at St. Joseph’s Provincial House.

In many ways, Sister Margaret was a modern-day Renaissance woman, full of knowledge and talent across a broad range of subject areas and blessed with an always-learning attitude. She enjoyed nothing more than a lively conversation, often engaging people in discussions about church, world, the arts, and politics. She was an accomplished poet whose words reflect her hope in God’s grace and a gifted watercolor artist whose paintings express her appreciation for the beauty of God’s creation. Sister Margaret was a woman of deep faith and clever wit, a dedicated educator, and a beloved family member, and she will be dearly missed.

Sister Margaret is survived by several cherished nieces and nephews and their families, and the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her three beloved sisters: Mary Moriarity, Ellen Beyrau, and Frances Read.

Sister Margaret’s Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Feb. 2, at 10:30 a.m. from the chapel of St. Joseph’s Provincial House, Latham. Calling hours will be held at the Provincial House on Thursday, Feb. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Contributions in Sister Margaret’s memory may be made to the Development Office of the Sisters of St. Joseph, 385 Watervliet-Shaker Road, Latham, N.Y. 12110.

