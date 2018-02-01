Latest stories

Theology Uncorked!  with a splash of Mardi Gras! 

Posted By: The Catholic Sun February 1, 2018

Tuesday ~ February 13  from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm Talk, Food, Wine*  Free!  Our guest speaker is our very own, 

Rev. Richard Dellos, Pastor of St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church. 

Theme: The Golden Age of the Catholic Church vs. Mardi Gras!

 2nd Tuesday of every month from  6:30 pm to 8:00 pm Mohawk Valley Winery, ​706 Varick Street (Utica)​. ​

Conversations for the believers, the curious and the skeptics. Adults 40+ •  No commitment necessary.  Questions/Contact: Deborah Sullivan (315) 735-4429 x4 (*First Glass of Wine Free)  Sponsored by The Diocese of Syracuse McDevitt Evangelization Grant awarded to St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church/Utica.

