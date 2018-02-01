Theology Uncorked!  with a splash of Mardi Gras! 

Tuesday ~ February 13 from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm Talk, Food, Wine* Free! Our guest speaker is our very own, ​

Rev. Richard Dellos, Pastor of St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church.

Theme: The Golden Age of the Catholic Church vs. Mardi Gras!

2nd Tuesday of every month from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm Mohawk Valley Winery, ​706 Varick Street (Utica)​. ​

Conversations for the believers, the curious and the skeptics. Adults 40+ • No commitment necessary. Questions/Contact: Deborah Sullivan (315) 735-4429 x4 (*First Glass of Wine Free) Sponsored by The Diocese of Syracuse McDevitt Evangelization Grant awarded to St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church/Utica.

