Syracuse, New York –Most Reverend Bishop Robert J. Cunningham will celebrate Ash Wednesday Mass and distribute ashes at 12:10 pm on Wednesday, February 14th at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Church in Syracuse. Mass will also be celebrated and ashes will be distributed at the Cathedral at 7:30 am, 11 am, and 5:10 pm.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent for Catholics across the world. Lent is a time of prayer when faithful are called to fast, give alms, and rededicate themselves to the Scripture. Catholics are also encouraged to attend confession and make reconciliation a significant part of their lives during the forty days of the Lenten season.

In addition, all are welcome to take advantage of the following Lenten opportunities:

Daily Mass at the Cathedral: Monday-Friday, 12:10 pm (stay after Mass to enjoy music played on the historic Roosevelt Organ every Monday and Thursday until 1:00 pm!)

Stations of the Cross: Fridays at 5:10 pm during Lent (February 16-March 23)

Reconciliation (confession): Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 11:30-noon and Saturdays at 4:15 pm.

The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception reopened in September of last year following an extensive restoration and is located at 240 E. Onondaga Street, Syracuse. For more information, visit cathedralsyracuse.org.

