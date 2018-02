Holy Name Society Lenten seafood dinners at Sacred Heart Parish, 8229 Brewerton Rd., Cicero. Ash Wednesday, 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: fresh haddock sandwich with fries, $9. Fridays during Lent, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: fried/broiled haddock dinner $11; scallop dinner $13; haddock sandwich with fries $9; mac & cheese with roll, $7 (all dinners include two sides; choose from French fries, coleslaw, baked beans).

Please follow and like us: