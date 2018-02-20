Chosen and called

Forty catechumens from the four corners of the diocese, joined by their sponsors, godparents, families, pastors, and RCIA team members, participated in the Rite of Election Feb. 18, gathering in the newly restored Mother Church of the diocese for the celebration.

The rite is a meaningful step on a catechumen’s journey to full communion with the Catholic Church. Catechumens are those preparing to receive the Sacraments of Baptism, Eucharist, and Confirmation in the Church at the Easter Vigil, and the rite is their public declaration of that intention.

Bishop Robert J. Cunningham’s homily from the rite appears on page 3 of this issue. Above, some scenes from the rite: Bishop Cunningham greets catechumens, a catechumen signs the Book of the Elect, and Bishop Cunningham reads the Act of Election.

