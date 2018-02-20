With the publication of his pastoral letter, “Enriching the Church: The Role of the Family in the Life of the Church of Syracuse and Beyond,” Bishop Robert J. Cunningham announced a special Year of the Family, which began in the diocese on Dec. 3, 2017.

In his letter, Bishop Cunningham reflects on the mission of the modern family — evangelization — and how it can be accomplished by forming an “ecclesia domestica,” a “domestic church,” through prayer and worship, formation, community, and service. Throughout the Year of the Family, the Diocese of Syracuse and its ministries will focus on each of these pillars and provide resources families can use to build their domestic churches.

In many families, grandparents and older family members are instrumental in handing down the faith. Here are some suggestions for elders who want to strengthen the faith of the youngest members of their domestic churches.

• Attend Mass together. “Participation in the celebration of the Eucharist every Sunday is what grounds us in this life and forms and shapes us for the glory of the life to come,” Bishop Cunningham writes. “Without it, the Christian family is not simply incomplete. It is lost.” Visit syracusediocese.org/find-a-parish to locate parishes and Mass times near you.

• Teach the young people in your life your favorite prayers and devotions. What practices have strengthened your faith over the years? Which saints do you pray to for intercession? How do you observe holy days and feast days? Share your faith practices.

• Bring your youngster with you to events at your parish or in your pastoral care area. Help the young people in your life see that they are important members of the Church and the faith community. Parishes, Catholic schools, and the diocesan Offices of Family/Respect Life, Faith Formation, Evangelization, and Youth and Young Adult Ministry are always offering programs, and many are specifically designed to be intergenerational, whole-family events. Check your parish bulletin, or visit the diocesan events page at events.syracusediocese.org to find a workshop, mission, speaker, concert, volunteer opportunity, or group that interests you and your family.

• Visit with elderly parishioners. Nearly every parish has a ministry for parishioners who live in nursing homes or who are homebound. Find out how your family can get involved and spend some time with these elder members of the faith community.

Family Bible study: Second Sunday

of Lent During this Year of the Family, the diocesan Office of Faith Formation will help you and your family journey through the Lenten season with an approachable, practical Bible study series. Each week the series will focus on an aspect of Sunday’s Gospel reading, provide questions for reflection, and suggest ways to live out the Lenten practices of praying, fasting, and giving. The series continues this week with a reflection for the Second Sunday of Lent. Gospel focus He was transfigured before their eyes! (Mark 9:2-10) For reflection • Name or draw a picture of a time you knew that Jesus was with you. • The disciples had a very intense experience of Jesus on the mountain. Have you ever had a “mountaintop” experience? What was it like for you? • In what ways does Jesus speak today, ways in which you can truly “listen to him”? Suggestions for action • May I walk as if Jesus was beside me. May I be a generous listener and a good friend. • Go on a treasure hunt in your home finding items that you can give away. • Choose to watch less visual technology so as to make room for God.

