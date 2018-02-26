In memoriam: Father John L. Roark

Father John L. Roark passed away Saturday, February 24, 2018, the Diocese of Syracuse has announced.

Father Roark was a priest of the diocese for more than 60 years, having been ordained Feb. 2, 1956. His pastoral assignments included service as parochial vicar at Our Lady of Sorrows in Vestal, Our Lady of Solace in Syracuse, and St. John the Baptist in Syracuse; and as pastor of St. Patrick’s in Jordan, St. Margaret’s in Mattydale (where he was also co-pastor), Immaculate Heart of Mary in Liverpool, and St. Ann’s in Syracuse. He served on numerous boards and committees, both for the diocese and for community organizations.

Reflecting on his years of ministry at his 60th jubilee, Father Roark told the Catholic Sun he felt blessed and happy and “good about being part of the Church of Syracuse.”

Calling hours for Father Roark will be held Thursday, March 1, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Ann’s Church, 4461 Onondaga Blvd., Syracuse. His funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, March 2, 2018 at 10 a.m. at St. Ann’s.

