Father Schoenhofen appointed pastor of Sherburne, New Berlin parishes

Bishop Robert J. Cunningham announced March 1 the appointment of Father Darr F. Schoenhofen as pastor of St. Malachy’s Church in Sherburne and the Church of St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus in New Berlin. The appointment was effective Feb. 23, 2018.

“The caring and effective leadership that Father Darr has exhibited throughout his ministry in the Diocese of Syracuse will be most welcome to the parishioners of St. Malachy’s and St. Theresa’s,” Bishop Cunningham said in his appointment letter.

Father Schoenhofen was ordained May 20, 1982. His pastoral assignments in the diocese have included service at St. James in Cazenovia, Our Lady of Good Counsel in Endicott, St. Joan of Arc in Morrisville, St. Therese in Munnsville, St. John the Evangelist in New Hartford, St. Stephen in Phoenix, St. Cecilia in Solvay, St. Mary in Skaneateles, St. John the Evangelist in Bainbridge, and Sacred Heart in Cicero.

Please follow and like us: