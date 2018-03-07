Lady Knights take second consecutive championship

By Nicole McManus

Bishop Ludden Girls’ Basketball Coach

The Bishop Ludden girls basketball team won its second consecutive Section III Class B Championship on March 4 at the Carrier Dome. The Lady Knights faced No. 3 South Jefferson, with the same league record of 14-0. Down by three at the half, the girls battled to pull out a 51-39 victory.

The Knights were off to a fast start with a 10-0 run. With senior guard Danielle Rauch in foul trouble, Karleigh Leo ran point and scored a 50-foot buzzer-beater to end the first quarter and gained a two-point advantage going into the second quarter. Leo contributed nine points to the Knights’ victory. As the first half came to a close, and Rauch picked up her third foul, the Spartans took advantage and ended the half with a three-point lead.

As the third quarter began, Rauch was not going to let foul trouble dictate the tempo of her game. Rauch took over on offense, scoring 10 straight points and ending with the game high of 19 points. The Knights came out in an aggressive zone defense to start the second half, which threw the Spartans, who scored eight points for the third quarter and five points in the fourth. The girls’ defense, along with 14 points from Aurora Deshaies and seven from seventh-grader Amarah Streiff, led to their victory.

Bishop Ludden improves to a 22-2 overall record. They advance to the state playoff quarterfinals, where they will face Susquehanna Valley, ranked second in the state with a 22-0 overall record, at 1 p.m. on March 11 at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton.

Please follow and like us: