Le Moyne College wins Northeast-10 Conference Championship

By Craig Lane, Assistant Athletics

Director for Sports Information,

Le Moyne College

The Le Moyne College men’s basketball team won its second Northeast-10 Conference Championship with a 69-63 victory over Saint Anselm College on March 3 at Ted Grant Court.

The Dolphins (24-6) won the conference championship for the first time since the 1996-97 season, the program’s first year in the conference. With the championship, the Dolphins receive the conference’s automatic berth into the NCAA Championships.

Le Moyne College will host the NCAA Division II East Regional for the second straight year, as announced by the NCAA Men’s Basketball Selection Committee March 4 on NCAA.com. The top-seeded Dolphins will face eighth-seeded Jefferson (Philadelphia University + Thomas Jefferson University) in the regional quarterfinals on March 10 at 5 p.m. at Ted Grant Court.

In addition to winning the conference championship, the Dolphins also tied the program’s record for wins in a season with their 24th. The 1987-88 and 1995-96 teams also posted 24 wins (and six losses).

Redshirt senior guard Tyquan Rolon led the Dolphins in the victory with 13 points, seven assists, three rebounds, and two steals. Senior forward Robert Jones III tallied 12 points, including 10 in the second half; six rebounds; and a career-high six blocks. Senior forward Isaiah Eisendorf, who was named the NE10 Tournament Most Valuable Player, posted a near-double-double with nine points and nine rebounds, while blocking two shots. In Le Moyne’s three NE10 Tournament games, Eisendorf recorded 60 points (on 75-percent shooting), 20 rebounds and four blocks. Senior guard Russell Sangster, who joined Eisendorf on the NE10 All-Championship Team, tallied nine points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Sangster’s first basket of the game, a lay-up with 17:54 remaining, gave him 1,000 points for his career, making him the 42nd player in the program’s history to reach the milestone.

These highlights are excerpted from articles that first appeared on lemoynedolphins.com, the website of Le Moyne College athletics. They appear here courtesy of and with thanks to Le Moyne College. Read the stories in full at lemoynedolphins.com.

