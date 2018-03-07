Notre Dame drives to championship win

The Notre Dame Jugglers of Utica and the Bishop Grimes Cobras of East Syracuse met in the Section III Class A boys basketball championship game March 4 at the Carrier Dome. Notre Dame kept their season alive with an 81-65 victory over Grimes.

Notre Dame and Grimes faced off twice in the regular season, Jugglers coach Ryan Goux said, and their last meeting in January was a close game, with the Jugglers winning by just three points. Goux gave kudos to the Cobras players and coach Bob McKenney, noting “we knew going into this game it wasn’t going to be easy.” The Jugglers reviewed game film and made some adjustments that helped lead to their success, Goux said.

The win was a team effort, according to Goux. Senior Dante Griffin shot the ball very well and secured the Jugglers an early lead, he said. The bench also stepped up, he noted, with senior Sam Bianco hitting two three-pointers early in the game, and great work from senior Douglas Smallwood and junior Treijen Garrett.

“They played well together as a team, moved the ball well, executed our game plan well,” Goux said.

Among contributions for the Jugglers, Griffin scored 35 points, Treijen Garrett scored 13, Jaylen Warmack scored 11, and Bianco scored 9. Contributions for the Cobras included TJ Bradford’s 17 points, Tong Mading’s 16, David Mo’s 15, and Skylar Gashi’s 6.

With the win, the Jugglers advanced and were set to play Franklin Academy of Malone in the state sub-regionals March 7 at SUNY Potsdam.

See more photos of the championship game at facebook.com/syrcatholicsun.

