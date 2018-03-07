Saints’ boys top Owego for sectional championship

The Seton Catholic Central High School boys basketball team captured the Section IV Class B championship on March 3 at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton.

Seton outscored Owego 21-7 in the third quarter to erase a one-point halftime deficit en route to a 68-56 victory.

Senior Leo Gallagher paced the Saints with 24 points, including 9-for-10 from the free throw line to ice the game in the fourth quarter. Seton freshman Marcus Dyes scored 20 points and senior Peter Hartrick recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

“We made a few adjustments at halftime offensively and the kids executed to perfection in the second half,” said Saints Coach Chris Sinicki, who earlier this year recorded his 300th victory in his twenty-year coaching career at Seton Catholic Central.

The Saints now advance to the state quarterfinals against Section III champion Westhill at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 11, at Floyd Maines Arena. Seton now stands at 21-2 for the season. The winner of that game advances to a 5 p.m. game Friday, March 16, at Floyd Maines Arena.

Three weeks ago, Seton grabbed the Southern Tier Athletic Conference championship by defeating Ithaca High School 64-49.

