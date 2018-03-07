Seton girls win third sectional title in row

The Seton Catholic Central High School girls won the Section IV Class A basketball championship over Maine-Endwell 69-51 on March 3 at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton.

The key to the game was a well-balanced effort inside and out, said Coach Colleen Jayne. Julia Hauer and Marina Maerkl led the way inside with 18 points each and Hanna Strawn and Ava McCann added 13 and 11 respectively. Hauer added 19 rebounds for a team high and Strawn led the way with six assists.

This is the third sectional title in a row for the girls — two in Class B and this year in Class A. Up next they were set to play Section I Rye in a subregional March 7 at Johnson City High School. The winner of that game goes to the 5 p.m. March 9 regional at SUNY New Paltz vs. the winner of Section IX.

