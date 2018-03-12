In memoriam: Father Laurence Kennedy

Father Laurence Kennedy passed away Sunday, March 11, 2018, the Diocese of Syracuse has announced. Father Kennedy was 86 years old. He spent more than 60 of those years as a priest of the Diocese of Syracuse.

A son of St. Patrick’s Church and School, Father Kennedy went on to seminary studies at St. Andrew’s and St. Bernard’s in Rochester. He was ordained for the diocese Feb. 2, 1957.

Father Kennedy’s ministry included service at Our Lady of the Rosary in New Hartford, Our Lady of Lourdes in Utica, St. Vincent de Paul in Syracuse, Holy Family in Fulton, St. Paul’s in Rome, and St. Brigid/St. Joseph in Syracuse. He retired in 2011.

Father Kennedy also served as a chaplain at Mohawk Community College, on the faculty of Bishop Ludden High School, as well as on the diocesan marriage tribunal as defender of the bond, judge, and officialis.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, March 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 216 North Lowell Ave., Syracuse. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 15, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s.

