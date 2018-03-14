In memoriam: Father Laurence Kennedy 

Father Laurence Kennedy passed away Sunday, March 11, 2018, the Diocese of Syracuse announced. Father Kennedy was 86 years old. He spent more than 60 of those years as a priest of the Diocese of Syracuse.

Father Kennedy’s ministry included service at Our Lady of the Rosary in New Hartford, Our Lady of Lourdes in Utica, St. Vincent de Paul in Syracuse, Holy Family in Fulton, St. Paul’s in Rome, and St. Brigid/St. Joseph in Syracuse. He retired in 2011.

Father Kennedy’s funeral Mass was to be celebrated on Thursday, March 15, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Syracuse. His life will be commemorated in next week’s issue of the Catholic Sun.

