Obituary: Sister Agnes Rose Burton

Sister Agnes Rose Burton, 88, died Monday, March 5, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Provincial House, Latham, N.Y. She had been a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet for 66 years.

Sister Agnes Rose, the former Mary Augusta Burton, was born July 1, 1929, in Schenectady, N.Y., daughter of the late Stanley and Madeline Rudesheim Burton and step-daughter of the late Adelaide Burton. Raised in Schenectady, Sister Agnes graduated from St. Columba’s School and The College of Saint Rose. Upon graduation from Saint Rose, Sister Agnes entered the novitiate of The Sisters of St. Joseph on March 19, 1952, and professed final vows on Aug. 15, 1959. She received a master’s degree in history from The College of Saint Rose and a master’s degree in political science from the University at Albany (SUNY). For the first 17 years of her life as a Sister of St. Joseph, Sister Agnes taught in schools of the Albany and Syracuse dioceses, including St. Aloysius Academy, Rome; St. Anthony’s High School, Syracuse; St. Patrick’s High School, Syracuse; Catholic Central High School, Binghamton; and Bishop Grimes High School, East Syracuse. For 31 years, Sister Agnes served at The College of Saint Rose as coordinator for internships in state and local governments, instructor in history, associate professor in political science and vice president of the Alumni Association. In 2003, Sister Agnes received the title Professor Emeritus. Sister Agnes was active in politics on both the local and state levels and received many awards, both from the government and from The College of Saint Rose.

Sister Agnes Rose was a gentle and unassuming woman, genuinely interested in the people with whom she came in contact. She enjoyed politics and valued the importance of public service, and she passed on her always keen and frequently intriguing insights to her political-science students and interns. She was a treasured aunt and friend, a conscientious citizen, and a devoted Sister of St. Joseph. Sister Agnes Rose bore her long final illness with courage, patience, and fortitude, and her unfailing faith and hope is her legacy to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet.

Sister Agnes Rose is survived by her beloved friend, Sister Theresa Wysolmerski, many nephews, nieces and friends, and the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. She was predeceased by her parents and step-mother and by her sister, Diana Beaudry.

Sister Agnes Rose’s Mass of Christian Burial was held March 10 from the chapel of St. Joseph’s Provincial House, Latham..

Memorial donations in memory of Sister Agnes Rose may be made to The College of Saint Rose Sister Agnes Rose Burton, CSJ History and Political Science Scholarship in memory of Nicholas and Mary Stah: Development Office, The College of Saint Rose, 432 Western Ave., Albany, N.Y. 12203; or to the Development Office of the Sisters of St. Joseph, 385 Watervliet-Shaker Road, Latham, N.Y. 12110.

