Seminarians serve during mission to Guatemala

Diocese of Syracuse seminarians Nathan Brooks and Brendan Foley spent their February break on a mission in Guatemala. Along with eight fellow seminarians and a faculty member from St. Mary’s Seminary & University, Brooks and Foley journeyed to San Lucas Toliman. While there, the group served the poor by working on homes and other projects through the mission. They also celebrated Mass in the room of martyrdom of Blessed Father Stanley Rother. “Most importantly, the group was able to encounter the Guatemalan people who radiated Christ through their hospitality, joy, and profound faith,” Brooks told the Catholic Sun. “Each of our hearts were formed anew through this journey!”





