Seton boys top Westhill, advance to final four

The Seton Catholic Central boys basketball team earned a berth in the final four of the Class B state playoffs with Sunday’s 57-50 victory over Syracuse Westhill at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton.

Senior guard Leo Gallagher scored 26 points, fellow senior Peter Hartrick collected 17 rebounds, and freshmen Marcus Dyes and Brett Rumpel combined for 24 points to help the Saints knock off the defending state champion Warriors.

“The seniors have done a wonderful job leading this team,” said Saints Coach Chris Sinicki. “We also had two freshmen step up big-time for us as well today.”

Seton Catholic Central advanced to the 5 p.m. March 16 state semifinal against Buffalo Health Sciences Charter School at the Floyd L. Maines Arena.

