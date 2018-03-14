Tenth annual IGNITE Conference aims to fire up men’s faith

Wanted: Catholic men, ages 16 and up, seeking to fire up their faith! The Syracuse Roman Catholic Diocese will host IGNITE 2018 Catholic Men’s Conference on Saturday, March 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the SRC Arena and Event Center, Syracuse. This daylong event will feature lunch, free parking, Mass, three nationally known speakers.

Scheduled speakers include:

• Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers. Known around the world as the “Dynamic Deacon,” Deacon Burke-Sivers is one of the most sought-after speakers in the Church today. He is a powerful and passionate evangelist and preacher whose no-nonsense approach to living and proclaiming the Catholic faith is sure to challenge and inspire those who hear him. He co-hosts the weekly broadcast “Living Stones” every Monday on Mater Dei Radio and has appeared as a guest on numerous national and international radio programs, including “Catholic Answers Live” and “Vocation Boom Radio.” Most importantly, Deacon Burke-Sivers is married to his lovely wife, Colleen, and they have four beautiful children. They live in Portland, Oregon, where Deacon Burke-Sivers is assigned to Immaculate Heart Catholic Church.

• Dr. Peter Kreeft. Professor of philosophy at Boston College, Dr. Kreeft is the author of numerous books as well as a popular writer of Christian philosophy, theology, and apologetics. He is a regular contributor to several Christian publications, is in wide demand as a speaker at conferences, and is the author of over 55 books. Dr. Kreeft is a convert to the Catholic Church from reformed Protestantism. His conversion was related to his discovery of the centrality of the Eucharist, the Real Presence, prayers to saints, devotion to Mary, and apostolic succession.

• Mike Komisarek. Komisarek played 12 years in the NHL as a defensemen. He played college hockey at Michigan and was selected seventh overall in the 2001 NHL draft. He spent his professional career with the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Carolina Hurricanes. In Montreal, Komisarek earned a reputation as a hard-hitting, no-nonsense defenseman. Komisarek’s father came to the U.S. from Poland to start a better life for his family. Komisarek credits his father’s example of hard work and determination for his work ethic and desire to be an example to others. As of July 2017, Komisarek is coaching with the Buffalo Sabres.

The cost for this event is $55 online or $75 at the door. To register, go to www.ignitecatholicmen.org. For more information, call Ed Kirk at (315) 560-9170 or Father Joseph O’Connor at (315) 470-1468.

