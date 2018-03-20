Parishes across the seven-county Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse will participate in the annual Light is On for You campaign on Monday, March 26. Parishes generally offer extended hours for the Sacrament of Reconciliation (confession) on one evening during Advent and Lent. Participating parishes will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

The diocesan Mother Church, the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse, will be participating from 4 to 7 p.m.

Those seeking more information about the Light is On for You and the Sacrament of Reconciliation are encouraged to visit https://syracusediocese.org/being-catholic/the-light-is-on-for-you-campaign/. To find a parish, visit https://syracusediocese.org/find-a-parish/. It is recommended that faithful contact the parish directly to confirm their participation.

