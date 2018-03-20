St. Patrick’s in Taberg holds annual St. Patrick’s Day Clambake

Submitted by Dave Zasada | Trustee, St. Patrick’s Church, Taberg

St. Patrick’s Church in Taberg held its annual St. Patrick’s Day Clambake on March 15, 2018. Despite several days of blizzard conditions, the weather cleared just enough that evening so that everyone could arrive safely. St. Patrick was obviously smiling down on them. The approximately 60 parishioners and guests filled the festive Hall. All enjoyed a variety of parish favorites, including clam chowder, mixed greens and vegetable salad, shrimp cocktail, sausage sandwiches, and steak sandwiches. A large variety of homemade desserts topped off the dinner. No one left hungry. The clambake is the parish’s major fundraiser each year, and everyone was, as usual, very generous.

