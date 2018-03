A few times a year, the student council of Blessed Sacrament School in Syracuse makes gift bags for the Blessed Sacrament food pantry. All people who come in will receive one for their child. Recently the students made 110 bags. They decorate the bags themselves. One student council member even did a crossword puzzle on the outside of a bag. In the photo, student Alec Kinne stuffs a bag with goodies.

Please follow and like us: