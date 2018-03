The Immaculate Conception School Drug Quiz Team won first place at the diocesan competition held recently at Bishop Ludden Jr./Sr. High School. Pictured are L-R Audrey Schaefer, Ryan Hayden, Diego Garcia, Anthony Lisi, Razi Marshall, Addison Maliga, David Tyrel, and Peyton Woodcock. Patricia Schramm is the IC School counselor and Drug Quiz Team adviser. Seven schools participated in the competition.

Please follow and like us: