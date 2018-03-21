J-D girls top Seton in state hoops semifinal

Jamesville-DeWitt defeated Seton Catholic Central High School in a girls Class A state semifinal basketball game March 16 at Hudson Valley Community College.

Seton Catholic came out strong in the first quarter and took a 17-9 lead. Hanna Strawn and Reese Vaughan led the way with 11 of the 17 points. Then J-D answered with a 21-9 second quarter and took a 30-26 lead at the half.

There was a stretch at the end of the third and first two minutes of the fourth when J-D took control, going up 10 points and forcing Seton to extend the game by fouling, said Saints Coach Colleen Jayne. J-D converted on 13 of 18 foul shots, sealing the victory in the fourth quarter.

Seton was led by Hanna Strawn with 17 points. She earned an all-tournament-team honor, and teammate Julia Hauer, who scored 15 points in the semifinal, won the sportsmanship award. J-D was led by Meg Hair with 23. J-D went on to defeat Elmont in the title game.

Girls Class A state semifinal

Jamesville-DeWitt 71, Seton Catholic 55

4-SETON CATHOLIC (20-5): Hanna Strawn 6-14 3-5 17; Ava McCann 3-9 4-4 10; Kamilah Wimberly 1-2 0-2 2; Reese Vaughan 3-5 0-0 9; Marina Maerkl 1-7 0-0 2; Julia Hauer 7-13 1-1 15. Totals: 21-55 8-12 55.

3-Jamesville-DeWitt (22-4): Sydney Baker 1-1 0-0 2; Andrea Sumida 1-3 0-0 2; Gabby Stickle 2-3 2-4 8; Paige Keeler 3-5 0-0 7; Meg Hair 7-20 7-7 23; Jamie Boeheim 5-15 1-2 11; Momo LaClair 2-4 7-8 11; Kasey Vaughann 3-8 0-0 7. Totals: 24-59 17-21 71.

Seton Catholic______17 9 14 15 – 55

Jamesville-DeWitt____9 21 17 24 – 71

Three-point field goals: SCC 5 (Strawn 2, Vaughan 3); J-D 6 (Stickle 2, Keeler, Hair 2, Vaughan). Rebounds: SCC 26 (Hauer 14); J-D 29 (Hair 13). Assists: SCC 7 (Strawn, Maerkl 2); J-D 13 (Vaughan 5). Turnovers: SCC 19; J-D 11.

